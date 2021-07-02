Samsung has a new color available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a dark Navy Blue, available exclusively through Best Buy for the usual price of $1,199 when purchasing outright.

As one might expect, this is the same S21 Ultra that’s been around since earlier in the year. Specs include a 6.8″ QHD+ Infinity-O display (3200 x 1440) with refresh rate of up to 120Hz (QHD at 120Hz is supported), Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery (fast wired and wireless charging support), stereo speakers, and IP68 rating. It’s still very much a beast phone and one of the best devices currently on the market.

If you like this color, follow the link below to snag it.