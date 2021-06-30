YouTube TV lost a channel today, though it might be one you’ve never heard of.

Newsy is leaving YouTube TV because – as was explained in an email to subscribers – the network “recently changed its distribution model and will no longer be made available to streaming providers like YouTube TV.” Starting June 30, access to Newsy will go away, as will previous recordings from it.

‌With so many price hikes to YouTube TV over the past couple of years you never like to see the service lose networks. However, I can’t say I was even aware that Newsy was a channel nor could I tell you what you can watch on it.

If you happened to love Newsy programming, know that the network is available to watch for free on most streaming devices. You can find that access at newsy.com/platforms.