Thanks to what seems like a countless stream of leakers, we’re getting a very solid understanding of what to expect from Samsung in the second half of 2021. We’ve already had a pretty good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but today, we’re now being treated to a 360-degree look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3, a phone I’m much interested in for some odd reason.

Hardware wise, aesthetically, it’s a very nice looking upgrade. The main difference is that the cover display is much larger, capable of detailing more information, such as notifications, as it comes in. Overall, it simply looks more refined and polished as a design, which is what you’d hope for in the third (second, technically) iteration of a device.

As for colors, there appears to be no shortage. The recently leaked renders detail black, dark grey, gold, and purple options. There’ll be something for everyone, should the renders prove accurate. Personally, this dark grey is looking solid.

Any Flip fans planning to pick this one up?

