You may have missed the announcement for the ASUS Zenfone 8 a month ago, because ASUS doesn’t grab the same US hype that others have figured out how to take advantage of. You should take a look at it today, though, since it’s now available and really looking like a solid option.

To recap, the Zenfone 8 features a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 5.9″ 1080p AMOLED display at 120Hz. Those few specs alone should put it immediately on your radar. However, there’s more to know like the 4000mAh battery, stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 6, and dual rear cameras (64MP + 12MP). The Zenfone 8 also runs close-to-stock Android 11.

One of the big selling points is the size, as it weighs in at almost the exact same dimensions as the Pixel 5, a phone that I still enjoy to this day because it isn’t a f*cking whale. The Zenfone 8 matches it in size and design, yet puts the Pixel 5 to shame in the specs department.

Oh, it also costs just $599 for the 128GB model, or $699 for the 256GB model. What a package.