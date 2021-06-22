The Samsung Galaxy S21 line at Verizon is now getting the June update, which seems a little late knowing that almost all of Samsung’s other devices have already received it and the month is closing out. We’re not complaining necessarily, just letting you know.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are receiving the June Android security patch, plus there are “performance improvements” baked in. And that’s all we know because this is likely a minor update at a time where no big feature builds are expected.

The new build numbers for each phone are RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUF5 (S21), G996USQU4AUF5 (S21+), and G998USQU4AUF5 (S21 Ultra). It should be rolling out right away if you haven’t seen it show up.

To check, head into Settings>System updates>Check for updates.