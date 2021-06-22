Droid Life

Anker Prime Day Round 2: Savings on Android Projectors, Power Banks, and Much More

Prime Day, surely to be Prime Week next year and Prime Month after that and so on and so forth, is now on Day 2 over at Amazon. Naturally, there’s a new list of things to be had at lower pricing, with Anker leading the charge.

Today, the highlights include big savings on Android-powered projectors, such as the Cosmos FHD projector at $240 off, plus power banks starting at $16. It’s another long list of deals, so take a gander and shop until you drop.

As a totally unrelated note, this all reminds me that AUKEY still hasn’t returned in full form to Amazon. This has got to be a devastating blow to its overall business. I can’t help but wonder what’s going on internally.

