The Best Samsung Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and as you might have expected, Samsung is a part of the party. With discounts on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Pro, and a bunch of tablets, you have an opportunity today to pick up some new gear at decent prices.

Samsung Prime Day Phone Deals

The best Samsung Prime Day deals on phones are probably going to be on the Galaxy S21 and Note 20 lines, with each at $300 or $425 off. Or maybe you didn’t see an upgrade in the S21 vs. the S20 from last year, know that you can grab the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $400 off too.

Samsung Prime Day Accessory Deals

For accessories, Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 watches to make way for the Galaxy Watch 4. They are slashing prices on all of their good Galaxy Buds too, including the new Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+. Need a tablet? The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are at some of their best prices ever at up to $265 off. If you want one, make sure to check all of the storage options, as you can get more and more storage with bigger and bigger discounts.

