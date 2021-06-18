Good Day to Grab a Google Nest Hub, Since They are Discounted

As we cruise into Father’s Day weekend, a bunch of deals have surfaced on a number of our favorite products. One of those would be the Nest Hub line from Google, where you will currently find both the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max with solid price drops.

The brand new Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which is already reasonably priced, is $20 off and down to $80. The Nest Hub Max, its bigger brother with camera, is $30 off and down to $200.

I’m not sure I need to tell you what these devices are capable of as they’ve been around in some form for years, but to give you something to read, here’s a recap. These are smart displays, so unlike a typical smart speaker, they actually show you stuff that you ask Google to do. The weather, movies and shows, recipes, pictures, and home controls are all things that can be displayed on the display. They are handy in the kitchen, the office, and by the bed, especially the new 2nd Gen Nest Hub, because it can track your sleep. The Hub Max is awesome for Duo calls or other video chats too.

Good prices for a fun weekend ahead! If the below retailers aren’t your favs, look around – everyone has these deals.

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) deals:

Nest Hub Max deals: