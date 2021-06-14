Verizon Offers 10% Discount If You’ve Had A COVID-19 Vaccine

As a part of the ongoing effort to get as many people in this country vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, Verizon is joining in with a 10% off discount. Anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine can grab a 10% off code that works on any accessory, including many that are already discounted.

Starting tomorrow, June 15, you can head to Verizon’s special vaccine discount portal, fill out a brief questionnaire and then sit back and wait for your 1-time discount code to arrive via SMS. You’ll have until July 31 to do this and get a code, which you’ll then need to use by August 15.

The code isn’t just for vaccine recipients, though. Verizon is giving codes to first responders, nurses, teachers, and members of the military too.

Since Verizon will let you stack this code onto many already-discounted items, you could grab a Nest Hub Max for as low as $180. Even AirPods Pro are down to as little as $180. So yeah, there are deals to be had if you’ve been poked.

The URL from Verizon will be at verizon.com/discounts/vaccination. It’s not live yet, but we’ll try to link it tomorrow.

