Verizon and Samsung are sending out the June security patch to owners of Galaxy S20 devices. This continues Samsung’s ongoing legacy of being the King of Android updates, and if you can’t tell by now, we’re having a lot of fun with that title.

All that’s listed inside of this update is the June security patch. There’s nothing else to get excited about.

Once updated, Galaxy S20 will be on software build version G981VSQS2DUE2, S20+ will be on G986USQS2DUE2, and S20 Ultra will be on G988USQS2DUE2.

Go snag it.

// Verizon