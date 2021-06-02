Verizon’s rollout of home internet service continues this month with expansion into 7 new cities. After a slow start a few years back to kick off the 5G race, 5G Home has expanded quite a bit and will now be offered in 40 markets.

Starting June 3, Verizon 5G Home goes live in Columbus, OH, Greensboro, NC, and Raleigh, NC. Then a week later on June 10, customers in Des Moines, IA, New Orleans, LA, Seattle, WA, and Tucson, AZ will get access as well. And those are your 7 new Verizon 5G Home markets.

As has been the case since the beginning, Verizon 5G Home is only available in select areas of these cities. I’d show you a map to give an example, but Verizon hides those because the coverage area is so limited. Your best bet to see if your home would be covered is to use their availability checker.

Verizon 5G Home still costs just $50/mo for Verizon customers or $70/mo if you aren’t attached at the cellphone hip to them. As a 5G Home subsriber, you’ll get “truly” unlimited data without caps, 300Mbps downloads (peaks up to 1Gbps), an easy self-setup, and free stuff, like a Stream TV box (it’s Android TV), a Samsung Chromebook 4, subscriptions to Discovery+, etc.

As a promo to help push 5G Home in all these new areas, Verizon is offering to pay up to $500 of your fees should you quit your current internet provider and switch over.

Any Verizon 5G Home customers care to share their experiences?