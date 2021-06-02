Verizon is shipping out the May security patch to the Galaxy S10 family of devices. That family consists of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ twin siblings, plus the baby child Galaxy S10e. Bless its little heart.

On top of the May security patch, Verizon and Samsung list an improvement to the Quick Share menu, as well as additional performance improvements.

Once updated, the Galaxy S10 will have software build version G973USQU5GUE2, the S10+ will have G975USQU5GUE2, and the S10e will have G970USQU5GUE2.

Enjoy.

// Verizon [2] [3]