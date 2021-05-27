Nimble, the mobile accessory maker who has recycling programmed into its DNA, introduced two new wireless chargers this week — the Apollo Wireless Pad and Apollo Duo Wireless Dual Pad. That last one’s name is a bit redundant in my book, but these folks are trying to eliminate e-waste, so I’ll let it slide.

Both are available right now, with the Apollo Wireless Pad offering 15W of wireless charging speed, magnetic alignment built into the body for your phone, and an anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone. This new charger is priced at $49. The bigger charger, the Apollo Duo Wireless Dual Pad, features all of the same things except it can charge two devices simultaneously. You can get that one for $79. Both options come with the necessary wall adapters for powering the chargers.

While I realize those prices may not be for everyone, you can at least feel good about where your money is going and the quality of product you’re receiving. I use Nimble products in my home and I’ve enjoyed their performance thoroughly, plus I love the idea of having a product made from what was once something else entirely. That’s just cool.