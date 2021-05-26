A key storyline around Pixel 6 is Whitechapel, Google’s in-house silicon expected to launch inside of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There’s still a lot of unknowns concerning that chip, but we’re now learning, thanks to Google’s Issue Tracker website, which GPU we can expect to be paired with Whitechapel to deliver some solid performance for Google’s next flagship devices.

According to code spotted by XDA, it appears that we can look forward to Google utilizing the same GPU that’s inside of the Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 lineup, which is the Mali-G78. While it’s good to know the name, we don’t know how many cores the GPU will have and don’t know the maximum frequency of the cores. Those details are important, as the Galaxy S21 uses a 14-core variant, while something like the Huawei Mate X2 uses 24 cores. At the end of the day, we can at least say Google is pairing quality components with these devices.

Haters will say it’s not good enough, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, it can’t get any worse than the Pixel 5’s performance. That device is mid-range across the board. This year, it looks like Google is really about to step up their game. In fact, this could be Google’s masterpiece.

Excited yet?

// XDA Developers