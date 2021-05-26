Philo Joins the Party, Raises Streaming Prices

Philo, the ultra-slim streaming TV service that has held a $20 price point for longer than anyone could have predicted, finally joined the price increase party this week. After emailing whenever each competing service announced price increases over the past several years to point out that Philo’s cost remained unchanged, this week there was silence as the press release published. Fitting.

On June 8, all new customers of Philo will pay $25/mo instead of the $20/mo that the service has been priced at for 3.5 years. Current customers will still pay just $20 (for now).

In this new $25 price, Philo is expanding their unlimited DVR to keep recordings from 30 days to a year, so there is at least a new added benefit. Other than that, the price increase is likely because Philo has added content and that service providers are constantly increasing their own prices. Streaming TV was fun once. Remember those days?

If interested in Philo before the price goes up, you can sign-up here.