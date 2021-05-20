For a limited time over on Woot, you can snag Google’s Pixel Stand wireless charger at just $37.99 (down from usual $79), designed to charge your Pixel devices at speeds deemed appropriate by Google. That’s not all the Pixel Stand does, though.

When placed on the Pixel Stand, your supported device essentially turns into a smart display. It integrates with Nest device controls, can be a little photo frame, and much more. For Pixel owners, it’s one of the must-have accessories in my book.

If you don’t already own one, go snag one today before they’re all gone.