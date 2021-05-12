My Favorite Anker Charger That Doubles as a Battery Pack is $34 Today

The one charger that has lasted the longest in our home rotation is without a doubt an Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000. I think I have the original that has long since been replaced by newer models, but I plan to use this adapter until it won’t charge any longer. I love this charger, because it is the most versatile with its fast charging and portable juice pack.

For those not familiar, the PowerCore Fusion line from Anker is a 2-for-1 product. On one hand, it has a couple of ports (USB-A and USB-C) that can fast charge at up to 20W. That’s pretty fast for most phones. On the other side, it doubles as a battery pack with a 10,000mAh cell inside that can also quickly charge a device.

So you get the flexibility of being able to charge over USB-A or USB-C, plus you can unplug it from the wall when needed to keep the charge going. Again, I love this charger.

Today, Anker has discounted the newest model to $34.49, which is $11.50 off its normal price of $46. You don’t need a code or anything, this is a straight price drop.

