Amazon has a new lineup of Echo Show displays this week, consisting of an Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids. Each of these Alexa-powered smart displays will be available later this year in June, but are up for pre-order right now.

The big fella, the Echo Show 8, offers an 8-inch HD display, 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing functionality, plus all of that groovy Echo feature rich goodness. Then there’s the Echo Show 5, a smaller version of the Show 8 (minus the good camera), plus the Show 5 Kids display designed to keep your kids busy. Amazon also plugs its Kids+ subscription service which has content designed for kids, priced at $2.99/month for Prime members.

On a hardware note, Amazon says it’s using 100% post-consumer recycled fabric. That’s nice.

For pricing, Echo Show 8 is available at $129, Echo Show 5 is priced at $84, and Echo Show 5 Kids is available at $94.

// Amazon