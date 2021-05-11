Nothing, the new company from former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is preparing to release its first product, a pair of earbuds. We already knew the first product would be in the earbud space, but Nothing today announced both the name of the product and a release month. We’re getting closer.

The first product from Nothing will be the “Ear 1” and they are indeed true wireless earbuds. The plan for now is to launch them in June.

In an announcement post today, Pei described them as “still top secret,” but said they combine “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.” In an interview with CNBC, Pei called them “retro futuristic” and hinted at the earbuds having future features, maybe two or three settings.

He added that the earbud market was “begging for differentiation” and that he believes Nothing can elevate earbud design and also deliver value. Millions and millions of these things are sold all of the time at various price points, but the market for earbuds has continued to grow. Pei seems to think they can shake things up with Ear 1.

For now, June is the target launch of Ear 1 and I’d imagine that picture above is a bit of a teaser of their shape. Interesting or nah?