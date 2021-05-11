Google announced today that it has opened up the ability to send your money abroad using Google Pay. For now, you can only send money to India and Singapore using either Western Union or Wise, but soon, Google hopes to offer international transfers in more than 200 countries and territories.

To celebrate this occasion, Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay, while Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.

To send money internationally, start by searching for the Google Pay user you want to send money to in your app, tap “Pay,” and select either Western Union or Wise. From here, simply follow the steps to complete the payment. Easy enough, yeah?

Just know, this doesn’t make up for Google killing off the old Google Pay. I’ll never not be mad about that.

// Google