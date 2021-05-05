Galaxy Watch 3 at $170 Off is Good

The Galaxy Watch 3 line from Samsung has been discounted heavily for the past week, but for reasons we don’t know and won’t complain about, they slashed another $20 off the 45mm model today. You can now get the Galaxy Watch 3 in the bigger size for $170 off.

UPDATE : They added the 41mm model to the deal, so it’s $170 off and down to $229!

To get the full $170 off, which drops the watch to a starting price of $259.99, you’ll have to want the silver colorway with Bluetooth. The black version is still at $150 off. The 41mm watches are also still $150 off.

You should read our review if you are considering this watch.

Amazon Deal Link