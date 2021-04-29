Galaxy Buds Pro at $153 is the One

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are really good true wireless earbuds. I know we didn’t do a review on them, because we aren’t exactly audio bros, but trust me, they are good and might be the best true wireless earbuds you can buy for the money. At $200, they are kind of expensive, though. At $153, well, they are worth jumping on in a hurry.

For today only, Woot is hosting a deal on their typical list of goods, but the Galaxy Buds Pro happen to be in the mix for once. Woot already has them dropped to $169.99, which is $30 off. However, if you install the Woot app (I know, I’m sorry) and are an Amazon Prime member you’ll save an extra 10%, dropping the Buds Pro to $152.99.

Again, the deal here is the Galaxy Buds Pro for almost $50 off if you are an Amazon Prime member and don’t mind installing the Woot app for the day.

Google Play Link: Woot App