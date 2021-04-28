Big news for HBO fans who aren’t currently subscribed to HBO Max due to pricing concerns: an ad-supported subscription option is coming this June, discounted at $9.99/month, down from the usual $14.99/month ad-free version.

This news stems from a CNBC report that dives deep into the financial ramifications of this move. For instance, it’s detailed that distributors share revenue with HBO for subscriptions sold at anywhere from 30%-60%, specifically saying that operators such as Comcast take in nearly $9 of a customer’s current monthly charge of $15. Obviously, a cheaper ad-supported tier means less money for these distributors. Corporate America will take hard cash over free ad inventory any day of the week.

This is big news in my eyes. While many may claim HBO Max is pricey, I can honestly say my subscription has paid for itself over and over already, with the latest movies available to me for streaming, plus countless shows that I found myself rewatching all of the time. There’s Silicon Valley, Game of Thrones, South Park, and plenty others. Plus, I’m watching Mortal Kombat and Godzilla Vs. King Kong without having to deal with the movie theaters. I absolutely love it. Now, even more people can get down with the goodness at a discounted rate, so long as they’re cool with ads.

If you aren’t already on HBO Max, will this new pricing option convince you to try it out?

// CNBC