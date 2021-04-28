Google Starts Letting You Teach Names to the Assistant

Google Assistant is a powerful tool that can help take care of all sorts of tasks in our day to day lives. One of the best parts of the Assistant is that it can do a lot of stuff without needing much help from you. However, there are times where Assistant might benefit from your input. For example, Google Assistant isn’t great with all names, especially those that might have special pronunciations.

In a blog post today, Google announced that it will soon let you teach Google Assistant how to say some of those trickier names. In the video below, you can hear a name that Google has no idea how to pronounce, but following a recording by the user of the name, it then learns exactly how it should say it going forward.

Google says this new name training feature will rollout over the coming days, and it looks like you’ll find it in Assistant settings, then into the blue “You” box area, then “Your people.” From that section, you can tap on individuals and look for the new “Name pronunciation” section where you can teach Google the ways.

// Google