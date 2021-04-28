COVID-19, whether you want to believe it or not, rages on across the world. Why? Honestly, because people suck. For those looking to travel and vacation regardless of what’s happening around you or for those who are vaccinated and ready to leave the house, Google is making it easier to know all of the COVID restrictions concerning your possible destination.

For example, many locations require a quarantine upon arrival. Google’s new Search tools are now better able to serve you this information, plus provide updates should it change after your plans have been made.

In addition to the COVID-related info for Search and Maps, Google is also baking in new road trip features. Let’s say you choose a destination. Google can now serve you ideas on what to do in between your current location and where you want to be. You can choose hotels for stopping and spending the evening, parks, and other types of locations.

These changes are rolling out right now to Google Search and Google Maps.

// Google