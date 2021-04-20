OnePlus is shipping an update out to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro owners, labeled as OxygenOS 11.2.4.4. Inside, there are many goodies to be had, including the latest Android security patch update. Shall we see what else is inside?

Beyond the security patch, OnePlus lists improvements for camera stability, sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area, as well as overall system stability. For the rear cameras, OnePlus says users can expect to see improved image purity and ambience performance, plus improved white balance consistency. Overall, it’s a lot of improvements and bumps in overall phone goodness.

This OTA is headed out now. In fact, I checked my OnePlus 9 and the update was indeed waiting for me. Go snag it!

// OnePlus