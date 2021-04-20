Verizon announced today that it is expanding its 5G reach, spreading further across this country into metropolitan areas via cell towers for mobile devices and suburban households via 5G Home. More precisely, you’ll now find 5G UWB mobile data in New Orleans, Fresno, Riverside, and San Antonio. That brings the total number of 5G UWB markets to 71.

If you’re interested in 5G Home, you can find that in Riverside, CA starting April 22, as well as Memphis and San Antonio starting May 6. With those additions, 5G Home is now available in a total of 33 cities.

On top of that, Verizon is now offering a free Samsung Chromebook 4 to new 5G Home customers. So long as you install and maintain qualifying 5G Home Internet services in good standing for 45 days, you’ll be emailed a redemption code for a free Chrome OS machine.

But that’s not all — Beginning April 29, Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home. This one is a bit crueler and technically carries no cash value. In the fine print, Verizon states that documentation of the ETF (early termination fee) for services from your prior provider must be provided within 90 days after 5G Home installation and the offer will be fulfilled via bill credits. Verizon then details that, “If we or you cancel your 5G Home Internet service within 90 days after installation, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill.”

The 5G Future. We might finally get there some day.

// Verizon