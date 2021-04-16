Verizon announced this week that the Galaxy S10 lineup is receiving the April security patch, as well as a few of the same camera features that rolled out to the Galaxy S20 devices recently. Those camera goodies include ultra wide lens support in Pro and Pro Video camera modes, as well as an Auto Night Mode.

Once updated, Galaxy S10 owners will see software version number G973USQU5GUCH, Galaxy S10+ will have G975USQU5GUCH, and the Galaxy S10e will have G970USQU5GUCH.

Enjoy, Galaxy S10 family member owners.

Update: Motorola Edge+ is also getting the April patch. Software version is labeled as RPBS31.Q1-19-19-11-2-1-4. Same goes for the Motorola Razr, with its version number labeled as QDVS30.106-27-7-10.

