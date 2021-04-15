Xfinity Mobile announced new unlimited 5G plan pricing this week, plans Comcast says will, “rival those offered by the nation’s ‘big three’ wireless providers.” Considering Xfinity Mobile runs on Verizon’s network, this could be worth looking into should the price be right and Verizon be a strong cell option in your area.

Unlimited 5G plans still start at $45/month for a single line. However, as you add lines, the per-month price goes down. For two lines, the price is $80/month. Should you go all of the way to four lines, you’re looking at just $30/month for each line, bringing the total to $120/month. That’s extremely competitive for unlimited 5G data access.

New unlimited options will be as follows:

$45 for one line – the lowest entry point for a single line for any Unlimited plan in the industry.

$80 for two lines

$100 for three lines

$120 for four lines

Of course, unlimited data by definition depends on your carrier. For Xfinity Mobile, it means the following. You get a personal hotspot included at 600kbps, you get 480p video streaming, and you’ll be tempted to toss in an “HD Pass” for higher-quality cellular service in times with high network traffic. Additionally, your unlimited data will get throttled down to a maximum of 1.5Mbps download and 750kbps upload once you hit 20GB of monthly data use.

These plans are now live at Xfinity Mobile.