A OnePlus 8 for $400 is Looking at You, Friend

The OnePlus 8 was an excellent almost-flagship choice from 2020 that carried a substantial list of features, with few downsides. In our review, we talked about all the “winning” it managed, even with prices that undercut so many other phones in the business. Today, though, you can grab one for half off because the OnePlus 9 has already arrived to replace it. Companies gotta get rid of stock, you know?

At the moment, and likely just for today, B&H Photo is selling the OnePlus 8 for $399, which is $400 off its original price. This happens to be the Verizon model, with awful Verizon 5G check mark on the back, but B&H says it is unlocked and will work elsewhere. It should work just fine on T-Mobile and AT&T LTE.

This is a really good deal, just to be clear. The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55″ 90Hz display, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, triple rear cameras, WiFi 6, and so much more. It’s also running Android 11 already.

B&H has both black and silver models available at the discounted price in today’s Deal Zone sale. If you need a solid phone with high-end specs at a price close to Google’s mid-range Pixel 4a, you should jump on this.