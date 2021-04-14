Celebrate Earth Day With a $99 Nest Thermostat ($30 Off)

Google is hosting a sale on the latest Nest Thermostat to celebrate Earth Day, bringing the price of the smart thermostat down by $30 to just $99. At that price, it’s not bad.

In our review, we note that while this thermostat has all of the features and smarts one would expect from Nest, the design is a bit lacking. For example, the circular design isn’t put to use as a spinning temperature controller as it is on other models, and instead, there’s a touch sensitive strip on the side of the device. Additionally, the front is a mirror, great for checking yourself out, but still not as aesthetically pleasing as past Nest designs. Regardless, it’s $99 and if you don’t have a smart thermostat in your house by now, you should definitely consider it.

You can save the $30 at most major US retailers. Have at it.