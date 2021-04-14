Verizon Galaxy Note 10 Update Brings Sweet New Camera Features

Earlier in the week, Verizon and AT&T updated their Galaxy S20 lines to include several new camera features, as well as the latest Android security patch. Today, Verizon is doing the same for the Galaxy Note 10 family.

The update adds access to the ultra wide lens in the phone when using Pro and Pro Video modes, portrait shots with High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects, as well as an Auto Night Mode. The April security patch is in there as well.

If you own a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, be on the lookout for updates with the build numbers of:

Galaxy Note 10 : RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD

: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD Galaxy Note 10+ : RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUCD

: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUCD Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUCD

To check for each update, head into Settings>About phone>Software updates>Check for updates.

// Verizon