TCL Intros New Lineup of Phones, Including Funky Fold ‘n Roll Prototype

TCL introduced its new lineup of smartphones this morning, consisting of the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, TCL 20L+, and TCL 20L. Here in the US, we’ll get the TCL 20S instead of the 20L+, and it’s currently unclear if TCL intends to launch the 20L here. The company also teased a real funky (in a good way) looking foldable, but details on that device remain a mystery.

The king of TCL’s new lineup is the 20 Pro 5G, featuring a 6.67″ curved AMOLED display (limited to 60Hz), Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, microSD support, 4,500mAh battery (18W wired charging + 15W wireless), four rear cameras highlighted by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 11. While those aren’t exactly specs we’d label as Pro when compared to phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, TCL isn’t trying to deliver a flagship killer device. Instead, the 20 Pro 5G will likely be priced very competitively in the US, offering 5G connectivity and a sleek design.

If you’re needing to come in a little lower, there’s the TCL 20S, which is a slightly reworked TCL 20L+. This is a good time to tell TCL we don’t appreciate their names. They’re very confusing. Anyway, the 20S should feature many of the same specs that the 20L+ has, but TCL hasn’t exactly confirmed what it will have. The 20L+ has a 6.67″ FHD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64-megapixel main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

TCL also took the time to showcase a foldable prototype, with a separate foldable device said to be coming later this year. TCL is labeling this prototype as the Fold ‘n Roll. You can view a promo video for it below. It looks cool.

We’ll let you know pricing and availability is solidified, but expect the 20 Pro 5G to come in around $500.

