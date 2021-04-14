Google shared new helpful features coming to the Google Assistant today, all of which are designed to make your life a little easier. The kinds of ways that can happen are by having the Assistant locate your lost phone, order your takeout faster, and automate all of your smart home gadgets.

For phone location, this is actually an iPhone-specific item, but Google has announced that you can now ask the Google Assistant to locate your iPhone and it’ll do it. Just say “Hey Google, find my phone” and iPhone owners can enjoy the power that Android phone owners have had for some time. iPhone owners will have to opt-in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app for this to work.

In the food takeout department, Google continues to use its Duplex technology to work magic in the ordering game. Now, when you order from a restaurant they have partnered with through Search or Maps and click their “check out” button, Assistant will “automatically navigate the site and fill out your contact and payment details saved in Google Pay and synced to Chrome Autofill.” To start, Google has partnered with select restaurant chains and will expand to others later this year.

Next up, Google wants you to know about Routines you should consider setting up. For one, the sunrise or sunset Routine for smart home devices is now available globally. Using your location, you can have lights turn on, sprinklers sprinkle, or the tunes play as that sun sets in the west or rises in the east.

Additionally, Google is reminding everyone today that Routines are a thing you should use. Just open the Google Home app and tap the “Routines” button up top. From there, you’ll find pre-made options to get you going or you can go wild and create your own customer Routines. Routines can do anything from locking your house down as you leave to getting it warmed (or cooled) as you head home on that commute.

// Google