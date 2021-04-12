Google detailed on its support forums recently that a major change is coming to users of Google Play Movies & TV on select platforms, specifically those using the service on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs. Starting June 15, that standalone app is going away. Uh oh.

Have no fear, though, as Google details you’ll find your movies and shows in the official YouTube app. According to them, “Just log in with your Google account in the YouTube app, then you’ll have access to all of your past purchases, and will be able to browse, purchase, and rent new content.”

There’s an entire bullet list of things you need to know apparently.

All of your past purchases will be available on YouTube.

Your Google Play credits can be used on YouTube to make purchases.

Play Family Library purchases can be viewed on YouTube but purchases made on YouTube do not support family sharing. Purchases made from the Google Play Movies & TV website or app will continue to support family sharing.

Your Watchlist is not available on YouTube, but you can set up Playlists.

So while it might sound bad, it’s not. Your stuff is just getting moved. Google likes to do this sort of thing. It’s not always smooth, but that’s Google.

// Google Support