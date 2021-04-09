Take $200 Off the Galaxy S21 Ultra Because You Can

The days of the $700-off Galaxy S21 Ultra deal might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see a steady stream of discounts over the next year leading up to the launch the next Galaxy S phone. As an example, today randomly, Amazon dropped $200 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

With a $200 discount on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you are looking at a starting price of $999 for either Phantom Black or Phantom Silver. This price gets you 128GB storage and 12GB RAM, as well as all of this phone’s other ridiculous specs.

If you are looking for the ultimate phone of 2021 (at least for now), this is the phone to buy. It’s large and will force you into the trend of bootcut jeans and “satchels,” but when you look at that 120Hz display, snap a few Space Zoom pics, and touch that matte black finish, it will all be worth it. Tim has the review in case you need more on all of that.

As a hater of massive phones, I’ve been so tempted to buy one. Talk me out of it.