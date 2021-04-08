In a bit of sad, yet unsurprising news, USPS announced this week that it’s shutting down its Informed Delivery apps for Android and iOS. I’m not sure if I should be blaming Postmaster General DeJoy for this, but he seems to be the main reason USPS sucks right now, so yeah, I’m just gonna blame him for it. Be better, DeJoy.

If you aren’t signed up for Informed Delivery, you’re doing mail wrong. Each morning, USPS sends you an email or notification about what pieces of mail will be in your box that day. The post office literally scans your incoming mail and sends you a photo. It’s so clutch — it’s how I knew I had a speeding ticket in the mail and I was able to rage about it on Twitter.

Seriously, Informed Delivery is awesome. Sign up for it because the email service will continue to operate. It’s free. USPS says the shutdown is happening this summer, but rest assured, they confirm that users will still be able to receive Informed Delivery via the USPS Mobile app.

RIP, dedicated Informed Delivery app.