Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 Update is Here!

Google hit us with another Android 12 Developer Preview 2 build today, this time as DP2.2. This is a bug fixer, like DP2.1, so don’t expect a ton of changes like we might see with Developer Preview 3 in a week or so.

For changes, Google lists out fixes for a Settings app crash, widgets being removed from home screens, WiFi network passwords not being saved, a weird notification shade activation when typing, videos to be encoded incorrectly when shared, and more.

The update is available to all of the same Pixel devices (Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5). Google says that if you are already running Developer Preview 2 or 2.1, you should get DP2.2 as an over-the-air update. I believe this is the first OTA for Android 12.

New DP2.2 build info:

Release date: April 7, 2021

Build: SPP2.210219.018

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: April 2021

Google Play services: 21.06.13

Here are some helpful links on this Android 12 DP2.2 update: