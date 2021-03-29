Android 12 Developer Preview 2.1 Update is Live

Download Android 12 DP 2.1 update for your Pixel

An updated build for Developer Preview 2 of Android 12 is now available for download on select devices, focused completely on fixing what appears to be minor bugs. Specifically, the Android development team states, “This minor update to Android 12 Developer Preview 2 updates WebView to fix an issue that caused some apps to crash.”

Release date: March 29, 2021

Build: SPP2.210219.008.A1

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2021

Google Play services: 21.06.13

Android 12 DP 2.1 Downloads: Factory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to DP 1.1, you’ll want to checkout this post.

This new update is available to the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3.

// Android Developers