T-Mobile customers, as if your TV streaming prospects weren’t already good enough, it’s detailed this week that starting today, all postpaid customers on T-Mobile and Sprint are eligible to sign up for Philo at a price of $10/month (for one year), which is 50% off the usual $20/month price. As someone who is currently paying $65/month for YouTube TV, but does have a T-Mobile account, this is tempting.

With Philo, you get 60+ channels with unlimited DVR and plenty of on-demand options. So long as Philo has the channels you want, $10/month is helluva deal. I don’t have any personal experience with Philo, but it has some pretty big channels and there are add-ons available.

To get in on this deal, you’ll want to follow the instructions below, detailed from Philo’s help page.

Customers go to promotions.t-mobile.com.

Enter their T-Mobile or Sprint phone number and sign in to your account.

Select their phone number from the dropdown and enter the code 2021PHILOP1.

Click Accept Terms.

Enter their name, email address, and confirm their email address and click Continue.

Once you’ve successfully submitted the request, a message will appear with tracking information while T-Mobile reviews it. You should receive your personalized coupon via text within 3-4 days. New customers can then redeem the code at philo.com/coupon, and existing Philo customers can redeem the code on their Account page.

Pretty sweet, right?