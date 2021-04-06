T-Mobile customers, as if your TV streaming prospects weren’t already good enough, it’s detailed this week that starting today, all postpaid customers on T-Mobile and Sprint are eligible to sign up for Philo at a price of $10/month (for one year), which is 50% off the usual $20/month price. As someone who is currently paying $65/month for YouTube TV, but does have a T-Mobile account, this is tempting.
With Philo, you get 60+ channels with unlimited DVR and plenty of on-demand options. So long as Philo has the channels you want, $10/month is helluva deal. I don’t have any personal experience with Philo, but it has some pretty big channels and there are add-ons available.
To get in on this deal, you’ll want to follow the instructions below, detailed from Philo’s help page.
- Customers go to promotions.t-mobile.com.
- Enter their T-Mobile or Sprint phone number and sign in to your account.
- Select their phone number from the dropdown and enter the code 2021PHILOP1.
- Click Accept Terms.
- Enter their name, email address, and confirm their email address and click Continue.
Once you’ve successfully submitted the request, a message will appear with tracking information while T-Mobile reviews it. You should receive your personalized coupon via text within 3-4 days. New customers can then redeem the code at philo.com/coupon, and existing Philo customers can redeem the code on their Account page.
Pretty sweet, right?