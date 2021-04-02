Today is OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro open sales day, which mostly just means that if you want either, you can order and they should ship right away. The thing is, that’s not the case for all models of each phone, specifically the cheapest version of the OnePlus 9 Pro and the most expensive version of the OnePlus 9.

When these phones went up for pre-order, we were under the impression that you could buy both phones with configurations of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. But when pre-orders went live, the 12GB-256GB OnePlus 9 was missing, as was the 8GB-128GB OnePlus 9 Pro.

We asked OnePlus that day and they told us that all configurations would be available when general sales opened up, which again, is today. Both of those configurations are still missing, so we asked OnePlus what was up.

We’ve been told that the cheapest OnePlus 9 Pro (8GB-128GB, $969) is not currently available at all in North America, but should be at some point in the future. The most expensive OnePlus 9 (12GB-256GB, $829) is supposedly sold out and will return later. I don’t remember it ever being available, but that’s the story.

If your budget was under $1,000 and were waiting for the cheaper OnePlus 9 Pro to keep, I apologize for the bad Friday news.