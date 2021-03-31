Hey, how’s that new OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro treating you? Loving that 120Hz display? Is that Hasselblad branded camera the 🐐? Breathing that fresh OxygenOS air? I hope so. If not, we have just the video for you.

In our “First 10 Things” tutorial for the OnePlus 9 Series, we dive into all of the secure settings you need to setup, where the important display features are and which to mess with, how to customize everything from your home screen to gestures and the always-on display, a couple of secret Utilities, and more.

Like always, this is a long one that includes not only tips and tricks, but lengthy explanation for each setting.