All the OnePlus 8 Phones Getting Updates

OnePlus has caught up on Android 11 updates for some of its older phones, so now we’re getting into bug fixing season. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T all just grabbed an update that has a large fix list. You’ll want to grab this one as soon as you can.

For US builds, we are looking at 11.0.5.5.IN21AA (OnePlus 8), 11.0.5.5.IN11AA​ (OnePlus 8 Pro), and 11.0.8.11.KB05AA​ (OnePlus 8T). They address everything from fingerprint bugs to screenshot issues to lag when recording 4K CINE at 60FPS. They also include the March 2021 Android security patch, right before April hits.

For changes, the lists for all three phones are identical:

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

OnePlus Share (8 & 8 Pro) Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays



OnePlus tends to roll these out slowly and that rollout started yesterday to a small number of users. You’ll want to continue to check every day until you get it by heading into Settings>System>System updates.

