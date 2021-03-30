Baseball’s back, folks! Starting today and through April 6, you can claim a free season of MLB TV if you’re a T-Mobile customer, Sprint customer, or Metro by T-Mobile customer. Basically, if you give T-Mobile money each month, you’re eligible! T-Mobile has been doing this every year for a bit now, and frankly, it’s one of the reasons I first signed up for T-Mobile.

To claim, you’ll simply download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, redeem the gift, and then walk through the instructions. You either log into or sign up for an MLB TV account, download the MLB app, and then you’re off to the ballpark.

Take note, over the years, T-Mobile and MLB have been very particular about how you use the service. For example, if you stream the game via a mobile network, make sure it’s T-Mobile’s network or they’ll boot you off the service and revoke the subscription. I’ve had it happen to me and there’s no reversal process. You can cast the games from your phone to your TV and also sign into your account via an Android TV box, but just remember, only use a T-Mobile network if you’re watching on your phone while mobile.

Enjoy, baseball peeps! Go Giants!