Verizon and Samsung are shipping out a major update to the Galaxy Watch 3 this week, a smartwatch we have a bit of experience with, plus one that Samsung is no stranger to improving since its initial launch.

Once updated, you’ll have either firmware version R845 or R855USQU1BUB2. Inside, the changelog details a bunch of new Samsung Health features, including a Sleep Score to see just how well you’re zonking out each night, Together feature for syncing up walks with friends, auto workout recognition improvements, plus changes for the Always On Display. It’s a good looking update.

This update is headed to devices right now, so be on the lookout.

// Verizon