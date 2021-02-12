Samsung, Please Keep Doing This $700 Off Galaxy S21 Deal

If Samsung wants to host this $700-off deal for the Galaxy S21 forever, you won’t find any complaints here. Since that’s not likely to happen, we’ve got to point it out once again, as the days for it to be available have to be limited. After all, the Galaxy S21 family has been available for a couple of weeks now.

As was the case last week and during pre-orders, Samsung is offering up to $700 off the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra (review). To get that value, you need to trade-in a phone where they’ll give you that value as an instant discount. It’s the sweetest trade-in deal around, but you should know that.

To get the full value of $700, you need to trade in a Note 20, Galaxy S20, or newer iPhone like the iPhone 12. Assuming you don’t have a phone that new, you can still get $550 off by trading in a Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 FE, or a variety of other iPhones.

As a bonus on top of the trade-in discount, Samsung is still handing out free SmartTags ($30 value) and up to $100 credit to spend on accessories, like the lovely Galaxy Buds Pro.

For those who keep putting off buying the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, yet are seriously considering one of the three, you really should get in this before it ends.