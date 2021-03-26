Here’s a friendly FYI to those curious: OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are officially certified to work on Verizon’s network. What does this mean? It means even though Verizon isn’t selling the phones directly to its customers, you can purchase the phone from OnePlus or wherever and you can bring the device to Verizon and it’s certified to work properly, 5G included. This is a good thing.

According to the specs list, the OnePlus 9 Pro will work on the company’s Ultra Wideband network (UWB), while the OnePlus 9 will not. Though, the OnePlus 9 does have sub-6 support, same as the OnePlus 9 Pro. Keep that in mind if you intend on taking advantage of UWB from Verizon — get the OnePlus 9 Pro.

In addition, a Verizon PR representative also noted on Twitter that the devices are certified to work on Visible, the prepaid brand that doesn’t like to be called prepaid.

Very cool.

