Samsung announced this morning that it’s bringing podcasts to its Samsung Free app, officially called Samsung Podcasts, giving you yet another place to access your favorite audio shows.

According to the announcement, Samsung Podcasts is starting to roll out to users with compatible Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note 10 devices. So long as you’re logged into your Samsung account via Samsung Free, there’s nothing more for you to do to start listening.

As detailed, Samsung Podcasts offers, “instant access to thousands of podcasts from leading podcast publishers and hosts — including American Public Media, Blubrry Podcasting, CNN Audio,” and plenty more.

