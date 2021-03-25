Way, way back in the day, many of us found ourselves flashing custom ROMs onto our Android devices, all with interesting names and providing varying features and benefits. In 2021, custom ROMs aren’t as widely used, with Android itself and smartphones in general having met the performance and feature demands of most users. Still, there are plenty of forums and developers putting in the time and effort to create these things, so to them, we salute you.

There was no shortage of custom ROM options all those years ago. There was Bugless Beast, CyanogenMod, LiquidSmooth, Android Open Kang Project, and plenty others all with silly names. Personally, I was a big fan of Bugless Beast. It seemed relatively light in tweaks, though, it was always buttery smooth and each release was like a national holiday for the Android community. It was good times.

What about you? What was your favorite custom ROM?