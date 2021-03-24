For the US market, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, India is getting its own sweet little OnePlus 9 device, the OnePlus 9R. Typically, we only talk about US devices, but the OnePlus 9R is pretty darn cool and comes with a very attractive price. Honestly, we’re a little disappointed that this phone isn’t making its way here just yet.

Priced at what would be about $550 US, the OnePlus 9R features a solid roundup of specs, including a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 870 processor with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM (not the SD888 that comes with the 9 and 9 Pro), 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging, 5G connectivity, and a camera system with a main shooter of 48-megapixel and no Hasselblad branding.

At what could be $550, this ain’t bad, and honestly, makes plenty of sense in comparison to the OnePlus 9 Pro that can run you over $1,000. Obviously, the 9 Pro is packed with the latest and greatest specs, but US consumers have been wanting more affordable options lately. The 9R could have filled a good little gap in OnePlus’s current offerings, with the Nord N10 5G coming in at $299. The 9R would fit mighty fine between that and the standard OnePlus 9 at $729. I suppose we’ll just have to make do with last year’s OnePlus 8T and its current $599 price.

If and when OnePlus announces any sort of availability for the US, we’ll let you know.

// The Verge